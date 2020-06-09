Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.47.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.