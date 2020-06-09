Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.95.

Shares of PODD traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,274.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

