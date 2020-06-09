Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Major Shareholder Acquires 857,143 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 857,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.33. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVFM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

