Insider Buying: Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) Senior Officer Buys 425,000 Shares of Stock

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) Senior Officer Rock Lefrançois bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$48,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 714,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,186.71.

Shares of Columbus Gold stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 23.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. Columbus Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.20.

Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus Gold Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

