Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.