Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.85 million, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. Inogen has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

