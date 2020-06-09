Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.
NASDAQ:INGN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.85 million, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. Inogen has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $76.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
