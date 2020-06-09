Imperial Capital Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NYSE:AMC opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $616.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

