Imperial Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.31). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

CNK opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

