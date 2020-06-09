IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 860 ($10.95) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.95) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 805.33 ($10.25).

LON IGG opened at GBX 764.50 ($9.73) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 769.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 701.06. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 526.20 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 834.07 ($10.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

