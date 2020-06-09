IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of IDEX worth $37,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $166.86 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

