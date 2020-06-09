Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Husky Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CSFB cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.22.

HSE stock opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.84. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The business had revenue of C$4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.55%.

In related news, Director Asim Ghosh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

