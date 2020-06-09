HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) & Onconova Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ONTX) Head to Head Survey

HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) and Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HST Global alerts:

This table compares HST Global and Onconova Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HST Global N/A -177.69% 7,288.68% Onconova Therapeutics -876.56% -340.18% -108.03%

3.4% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of HST Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HST Global and Onconova Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HST Global N/A N/A $430,000.00 N/A N/A Onconova Therapeutics $2.18 million 37.69 -$21.50 million ($1.49) -0.33

HST Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onconova Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HST Global and Onconova Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HST Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.28, suggesting a potential upside of 161.75%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than HST Global.

Volatility & Risk

HST Global has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About HST Global

HST Global, Inc., an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases. The company also intends to acquire products for the treatment of individual health challenges. HST Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, it has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; and a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for HST Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HST Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.