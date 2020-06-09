Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578,875 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 304,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 10,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 164,644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,038,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 686,377 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 713,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 81,372 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HST opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

