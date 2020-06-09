Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $158.22. 50,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

