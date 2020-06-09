HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $189,488.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,562 shares of company stock worth $172,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

