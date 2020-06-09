Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

