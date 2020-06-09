Head to Head Contrast: FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) vs. SeaSpine (OTCMKTS:SPNE)

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FRESENIUS SE &/S and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 SeaSpine 0 1 3 0 2.75

SeaSpine has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than FRESENIUS SE &/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRESENIUS SE &/S N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -26.93% -27.09% -21.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRESENIUS SE &/S $39.66 billion 0.72 $2.11 billion $0.94 13.59 SeaSpine $159.08 million 2.09 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -5.91

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRESENIUS SE &/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats SeaSpine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

