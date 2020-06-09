Head to Head Contrast: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & MAN GRP PLC/ADR (NYSE:MNGPY)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This table compares Federated Hermes and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.98 $272.34 million $2.69 9.67 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.38%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.