Head-To-Head Comparison: Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rosehill Resources and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.12 $8.41 million $0.55 1.55 Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 2.38 $240.00 million $6.93 8.63

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rosehill Resources. Rosehill Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.5% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rosehill Resources and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources 2.78% 33.94% 4.79% Diamondback Energy -1.05% 7.03% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rosehill Resources and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00 Diamondback Energy 0 5 21 0 2.81

Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.72%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $69.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Rosehill Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rosehill Resources is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Rosehill Resources has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

