Head-To-Head Comparison: Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) vs. AmeriCold Realty Trust (NASDAQ:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AmeriCold Realty Trust and Potlatchdeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 Potlatchdeltic 0 1 3 0 2.75

AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Potlatchdeltic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Potlatchdeltic is more favorable than AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Potlatchdeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.03 $48.16 million $1.17 30.68 Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 3.01 $55.66 million $0.80 46.50

Potlatchdeltic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AmeriCold Realty Trust. AmeriCold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatchdeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Potlatchdeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 4.07% 4.04% 1.80% Potlatchdeltic 3.78% 5.28% 2.86%

Risk & Volatility

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AmeriCold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. AmeriCold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potlatchdeltic pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AmeriCold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Potlatchdeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Potlatchdeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Potlatchdeltic beats AmeriCold Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.