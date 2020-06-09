Head to Head Analysis: US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and ERHC Energy (NASDAQ:ERHE)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and ERHC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services -50.10% -67.12% -14.51% ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A

US Well Services has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERHC Energy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Well Services and ERHC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $514.76 million 0.09 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.37 ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ERHC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Well Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for US Well Services and ERHC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Well Services presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 691.01%. Given US Well Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Well Services is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of US Well Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of US Well Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Well Services beats ERHC Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

