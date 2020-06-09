Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,201,000 after acquiring an additional 967,112 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after buying an additional 944,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 742,777 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after buying an additional 559,356 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

