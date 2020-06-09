Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 944,792 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $197,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 15,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.