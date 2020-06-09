Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267,803 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.85% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

