Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $7.63 on Tuesday, reaching $293.63. 915,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,855. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

