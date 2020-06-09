Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 40,341 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,731. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

