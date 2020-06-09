Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 28,600 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

