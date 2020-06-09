Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 20,000 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.05% of CryoPort worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CryoPort by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CryoPort by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,811 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CryoPort by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,107. CryoPort Inc has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $950.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.83.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

