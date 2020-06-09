Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.61% of Loop Industries worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Loop Industries Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

