Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.92% of JinkoSolar worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 123,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,944. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $794.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

