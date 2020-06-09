Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 239,678 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after buying an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,159,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

TER stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. 722,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

