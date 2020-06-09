Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.29% of Pluralsight worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,303 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $66,505,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $16,405,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Pluralsight by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 876,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ PS traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 853,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,806. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.