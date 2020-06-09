Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 290,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 290.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.13% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NSSC traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. 21,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,493. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $450.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $827,872.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 78,541 shares of company stock worth $1,707,177 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

