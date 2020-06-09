Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 11,550 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.90.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.31. 433,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,950. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

