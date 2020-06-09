Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 131.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,784,000 after acquiring an additional 473,708 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 501,747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 285.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 412,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.49. 523,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,824. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

