Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 716,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 327,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,716. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

