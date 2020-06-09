Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $5.39 Million in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 224,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. 468,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,179. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

