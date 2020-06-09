Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $4.96 Million in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.13% of Cree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 133.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cree by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 358,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,686. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

