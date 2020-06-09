Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.20 Million Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.54% of Visteon worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VC traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. 48,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,536. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

