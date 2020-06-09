Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 425,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,416. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

