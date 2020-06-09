Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.53. 428,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,028. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.88. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.