Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7,270.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.08. 4,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,505. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

