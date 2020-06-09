Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.07 Million Position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 75,376.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 210,119 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,634. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.02 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

