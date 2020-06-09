Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.05 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 242.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,071 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.27% of IPG Photonics worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.12. 6,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,399. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $170.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

