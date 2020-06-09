Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.36 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,648 shares of company stock worth $8,384,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

