Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,138 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.95. The stock had a trading volume of 167,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,189. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $287.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 256.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

