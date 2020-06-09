Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 68,000 Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.28% of Allakos worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allakos by 255.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allakos by 31.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allakos by 334.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Allakos by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. Allakos Inc has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLK. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

