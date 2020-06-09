Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.58% of Digimarc worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 31,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,106. Digimarc Corp has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 141.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.