GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.89

Media stories about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a news sentiment score of -3.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted GrubHub’s ranking:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

