GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

